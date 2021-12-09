Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Glenn Beck That Instead of Suing the Media, He’s Focusing on Lawyers Lin Wood and John Pierce

Kyle Rittenhouse has backed away from the idea of filing a lawsuit against the media, saying he would rather sue his former lawyers for how they took advantage of him while he was being charged for his actions in Kenosha, WI.

The acquitted Kenosha shooter gave a broad-range interview to Glenn Beck on BlazeTV, where one of the recurring topics was Rittenhouse’s opinions of the media and the justice system in the aftermath of his trial. The conversation revolved around the media’s negative coverage on Rittenhouse ever since he shot 3 people (2 fatally) during Kenosha’s 2020 civil unrest, so Beck used part of the conversation to strongly urge Rittenhouse into suing the press.

“I think that the lawsuits against the media are not only right — I’m not a suing guy, I hate lawsuits — are not only right and righteous, but are absolutely necessary if we’re gonna survive,” Beck said. “Do you agree with that?”

Rittenhouse sidestepped the question as he said he was thinking about becoming a lawyer because “I believe I can help more people” by doing that instead. As Rittenhouse was speaking, BlazeTV highlighted a tweet Beck put out last month where he declared “I will donate money to Kyle Rittenhouse so he can sue the CRAP out of corporate media.”

I will donate money to Kyle Rittenhouse so he can sue the CRAP out of corporate media. pic.twitter.com/bVAekXWN9D — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 19, 2021

Beck stayed on this topic as he asked Rittenhouse, “are you gonna sue the pants off the media?” Rittenhouse’s answer: “we’re gonna focus on our number one fight we’re dealing with right now with the guy whose been lying, Lin Wood and John Pierce. We’re gonna focus on them right now, but maybe down the line in the future — we don’t know yet, but we’re gonna focus on those liars.”

Beck continued to say he would “gladly” help Rittenhouse raise money to sue the media, but he eventually got around to asking Rittenhouse why he’s going after Wood first. Rittenhouse has repeatedly explained in recent weeks that he disowned both of his previous attorneys, calling them “fraud men” who politically exploited him instead of helping him fight the homicide charges he was facing.

“I don’t want to talk much about [Wood], other than he’s a liar, and he’s putting my family in jeopardy,” Rittenhouse said. “We’re getting death threats because of the lies he’s saying. It’s just disturbing.”

Ever since Rittenhouse’s acquittal, conservatives have suggested that he should sue the media for their negative coverage on him, just as Nicholas Sandmann did over the Covington media debacle of 2019. Sandmann has been floating this idea personally as well.

Watch above (start at 36:00), via BlazeTV.

