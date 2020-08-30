Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke with Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump Sunday and pressed her on whether the campaign thinks that the violence in cities like Kenosha and Portland helps them politically.

Wallace showed a clip of Joe Biden raising that point and said, “Obviously, no one wants to see violence in American streets, but as a practical matter, does the president, does his campaign think that this violence in the streets plays to the president’s political advantage in the campaign?”

“Well, that is never something that any of us would want to see happen, absolutely not,” Trump said, before adding that it looks “really bad” for the Biden campaign. “We don’t want violence in our streets, we want to keep people safe.”

Wallace brought up Kellyanne Conway saying last week that the more chaos and violence spreads, “the better it is for the very clear choice of who is better on public safety and law and order.”

Trump agreed it “certainly paints a very clear picture” and brought up the “anarchist mob that was attacking Trump supporters” after the RNC last week.

“If there’s one person in that crowd that for a second thought, you know what, maybe I’m gonna vote for Joe Biden, maybe I’m gonna vote for the Democrats, I bet their mind was changed very quickly,” she continued. “The more this happens to people and the more they see that this is a mob that in effect has been supported — and it really has monetarily been supported by bailing out these violent criminals from folks in the Biden campaign — people wonder why would I vote for this, why would I want to see this continue in America?”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

