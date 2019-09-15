Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Senator Rand Paul recently got into a Twitter spat on foreign policy and who President Donald Trump is more aligned with. Cheney appeared on Meet the Press this morning to argue Trump is very different from Paul.

Chuck Todd brought up how Cheney accused Paul of being “Terrorists First, America Second,” and read from a Washington Examiner piece that criticized her for going way over the line.

“Calling somebody pro-terrorist, do you admit that’s probably a little overboard?” Todd asked.

Cheney did not walk it back:

“Look, I think if you look back at what Senator Paul has said over many, many years, he’s very different from where President Trump is on these issues. President Trump puts America first. Senator Paul, whenever given the opportunity, blames America first. If you look at what he said about why we were attacked on 9/11, if you look at what he’s said — he’s blamed America even for World War II. President Trump doesn’t believe that. Senator Paul does. And look, I think fundamentally at the end of the day, this is about substance and policy.”

She went on to reference Paul’s failed presidential bid, saying, “He was able to get only less than 5 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses, as you well know. His views are not views that are shared widely, certainly among Republicans and among the American people as a whole. And they’re dangerous views as well.”

Todd asked her about the likelihood that she’s going to run for Senate in Wyoming. Cheney said she has nothing to announce today.

You can watch above, via NBC.

