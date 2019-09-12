Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in a tweet on Thursday accusing her fellow Republican of supporting terrorists and referring to him as a “big loser.”

“Hi @RandPaul I know the 2016 race was painful for you since you were such a big loser (then & now) with a dismal 4.5% in Iowa,” tweeted Cheney — who, as House GOP conference chair, holds a top Republican leadership position — in a reference to Paul’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

“No surprise since your motto seems to be ‘Terrorists First, America Second,” she added in a post that linked to a 2015 tweet by President Donald Trump, in which the then-candidate called Paul “a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain.”

Hi @RandPaul I know the 2016 race was painful for you since you were such a big loser (then & now) with a dismal 4.5% in Iowa. No surprise since your motto seems to be “Terrorists First, America Second.” Here’s a TBT courtesy of @realDonaldTrump. No truer words were ever spoken https://t.co/7MIM31ZuKl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2019

Paul responded by tweeting out an article on a 2016 Republican primary debate that included Trump condemning the Iraq war.

“Hey ⁦@Liz_Cheney⁩ I feel like you might just be mad still about when Candidate Trump shredded your Dad’s failed foreign policy and endless wars,” he wrote to Cheney, who is the child of Bush administration Vice President Dick Cheney.

The Cheney daughter replied by posting another jab about Paul’s early exit from the 2016 race: “Weird. I don’t see you on stage here, @RandPaul. Oh, right. My bad – you had already lost. #weirdRand.”

Weird. I don’t see you on stage here, @RandPaul. Oh, right. My bad – you had already lost. #weirdRand https://t.co/mAVkH2VtC6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2019

The beef between the two Republicans started with Paul criticizing Cheney’s hawkish foreign policy outlook and slamming “neocons” like the Wyoming congresswoman for advocating for “endless war.”

“I stand with @realDonaldTrump and our men and women in uniform who will never surrender to terrorists, unlike @RandPaul, who seems to have forgotten that today is 9/11,” Cheney shot back in a Wednesday tweet.

Paul responded by calling out Cheney’s “NeverTrump warmongering” and her “pro-Bolton blather,” adding, “I’m just grateful for a president who, unlike you, supports stopping these endless wars.”

Doug Stafford, a chief strategist on Paul’s re-election campaign, chimed into the Twitter clash by calling out Cheney for being in a “family [of] a bunch of chickenhawk warmongers who personally benefited from the military industrial complex” and suggested they have blood on their hands.

Actually, @realDonaldTrump loves @RandPaul and I’m pretty sure they both think your family is a bunch of chickenhawk warmongers who personally benefited from the military industrial complex and are responsible for thousands of lost lives and trillions of lost dollars. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/e0cwHzZ1i6 — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) September 12, 2019

Paul’s criticisms of Cheney stem from her repeatedly pushing back on Trump’s decisions to deescalate tensions with Iran and U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. While most GOP lawmakers shy away from directly criticizing the president, Cheney went so far as to say that Trump’s “failure to respond to this kind of direct provocation that we’ve seen now from the Iranians … could in fact be a very serious mistake.”

“I think it’s very important for all of our decision makers to recognize that weakness is provocative,” she said in a June interview. “Failing to respond is potentially far more dangerous here in the message that the Iranians will take from that.”

