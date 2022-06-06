Liz Cheney Denounces Jan. 6 ‘Conspiracy’ to Overturn 2020 Election: ‘Extremely Well-Organized,’ ‘Very Chilling’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) said the attempts by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn his 2020 election loss amounted to a “conspiracy.”

Cheney spoke to CBS’ Robert Costa about the January 6th committee, which is about to hold its first televised House hearing about its findings on the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Cheney accused Congressional Republicans of ignoring an “ongoing threat” of insurrection since the riot, and after reviewing the evidence connected to January 6th, she said “I have not learned anything that has made me less concerned” about the events of that day.

“What’s made you more concerned?” Costa asked Cheney

“I think the extent, the expanse, how broad this multi-pronged effort was,” she answered.

“Was it a conspiracy?” Costa inquired.

“I think, certainly,” Cheney replied. “It is extremely broad. It’s extremely well-organized. It’s really chilling.”

The January 6th committee’s televised hearing is expected to happen on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Beyond the evidence the committee is expected to present on the Capitol riot, reports indicate that the hearing is being tailored for prime-time television with a multimedia undertaking by former ABC News President James Goldston.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com