Ohio’s Republican Gov Breaks Silence On Shock Domestic Abuse Allegations Rocking His State Party

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) made some of his first public comments this week about the ongoing scandal rocking the Republican Party in his state: the domestic violence allegations against Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) brought by his ex-wife, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH).

Miller is in a tough reelection fight as Democrats in the state are calling for his resignation following allegations made in divorce documents from Emily Moreno, who accused Miller of physical and emotional abuse.

Emily Moreno has accused Miller of having “scalded her chest and stomach by throwing hot water from a skillet at her body; held a gun to her head; pushed her against a wall and hit her head; and fractured their daughter’s collarbone and bruised her shoulder,” according to a recent New York Times report.

Miller has vehemently denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife.

DeWine spoke to local Columbus ABC affiliate reporter Morgan Trau on Wednesday and told her that “the accusations are certainly very serious and certainly troubling.”

The currently term-limited DeWine added of Miller, “My relationship with him, our professional relationship, has been very good. He has worked with us on different things. We’ve talked back and forth about different issues.”

“These accusations are worrying to you if they are correct, but because you have a beneficial relationship with him, you’re focusing on that?” Trau pressed the governor.

“No, that was an aside. You didn’t ask the question; I volunteered it because I think it’s relevant to what kind of job he’s doing as a congressman. But no, these are troubling accusations,” DeWine replied, adding that “people of the district are having to weigh the facts. They are the ultimate people who decide; They’re the ones who decide who they want to represent.”

Sen. Bernie Moreno’s office has yet to release a statement on the scandal, and the senator has not spoken publicly about Rep. Miller or his reelection bid.

Miller attacked the Ohio senator in a social media post in May, however, dragging their family fight very much out into the public, writing, “It is unfortunate that @berniemoreno continues to fund and enable his daughter’s malicious campaign to ruin my life despite his knowledge of her mental health issues. Bernie, this must be distracting from your job. These antics harm your own grandchild. Anytime you want to put a stop to this, you can. ”

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who dated Miller in 2019 and 2020 while they both worked for Trump, also accused Miller of domestic abuse, resulting in various lawsuits between the pair.

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