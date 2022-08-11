MacCallum and Baier Challenge Trump to Respond to Garland Presser on Fox News: ‘We’ll Open the Phone Line Right Now’

Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier invited former President Donald Trump to come on Fox News to clear up matters about Monday’s FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The invitation came shortly after Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered brief remarks about the raid on Thursday. Garland did not discuss the contents of the sealed warrant, a copy of which he said was given to Trump’s attorneys. He further stated that Trump could make the contents public if he so desired.

In the meantime, said Garland, the Department of Justice has submitted a motion to a judge to unseal the warrant. Trump has until Aug. 25 to respond.

Trump himself broke the news that the FBI was searching his home on Monday. However, he hasn’t disclosed the contents of the warrant, which MacCallum noted on Thursday’s installment of The Story on Fox News.

“I’ll tell you something else that feels unchartered to me,” she said. “And that’s the silence from the former president.”

“He’s not known for being silent,” Baier stated.

“We haven’t heard him come out and make an appearance or come out and make a statement,” MacCallum replied.

“We should point out that we welcome the former president to come on our air and sit down for an interview,” Baier added.

“Absolutely. We’ll open the phone line right now if he would like to respond to what Attorney General Garland just said,” MacCallum explained. “We’re also looking for an answer to the question: does he want to release the warrant and the list of what they took, which the Department of Justice thinks there’s a public interest in seeing at this point? It might answer some questions.”

Baier pointed responded by saying that for Trump’s legal team, it’s time to “fish or cut bait.”

