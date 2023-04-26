Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Fox News ‘Caved to the Woke Mob’ by Firing Tucker Carlson: ‘End of the First Amendment’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blasted Fox News, saying the network “caved to the woke mob” by firing Tucker Carlson on Monday.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Balance on Newsmax, Greene – an occasional guest on Fox News – claimed Fox has lost its conservative way.

“I think it was devastating to our First Amendment,” she said about the decision by a private company to part ways with an employee. “Our First Amendment is free speech, but it’s also freedom of press.”

Greene then claimed Carlson was a victim of wokeness.

“They literally fired him because they caved to the woke mob,” she said. “What we’re seeing is the end of the First Amendment.”

Fox News said in a statement Carlson and the network agreed to part ways, but sources said he was fired.

The termination came amid recent lawsuits has been grappling with, filings in one of which revealed Carlson reportedly called a senior communications executive a “cunt.”

Host Eric Bolling played a clip of Fox News featuring a story about a transgender child as part of its Pride Month coverage in June 2022.

“Fox is almost promoting it,” Bolling said. “They were pushing that agenda and here we are about a year–less than a year later and Tucker gets fired on the heels of a massive pushback against the trans Bud Light scandal that’s going on.”

“This is a very serious issue,” Greene said. “Fox News shouldn’t be pushing the radical left’s trans agenda on children. That’s so wrong and now they fire Tucker Carlson? Yeah, the writing is on the wall for Americans. We completely understand what we’re seeing from Fox News. But I think it should concern everyone.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

