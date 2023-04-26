Fox Reportedly Made ‘Startling Discovery’ About Tucker Carlson’s Private Messages Day Before Dominion Trial

Fox executives and the Fox board of directors “made a startling discovery” one day before Dominion Voting System’s defamation trial against the company was to begin.

According to a report published by the New York Times on Wednesday, private messages sent by Tucker Carlson were worse than anything that had been previously disclosed in unsealed filings by Dominion.

“Private messages sent by Mr. Carlson that had been redacted in legal filings showed him making highly offensive and crude remarks that went beyond the inflammatory, often racist comments of his prime-time show and anything disclosed in the lead-up to the trial,” the Times stated.

The article did not specify what the messages said.

The reporting came a day after the Wall Street Journal – which like Fox, is part of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire – said Carlson was unhappy when he found out a message he sent calling a Fox News executive the c-word would be redacted in a filing.

“He told his colleagues that he wanted the world to know what he had said about the executive in a private message, the people said,” the Journal reported.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post narrowed down the list of targets of Carlson’s ire to “a senior communications executive.”

Fox shocked the media world on Monday by dismissing Carlson, less than a week after it settled with Dominion for $787.5 million. Carlson was not a central figure in the case, but messages from him and other Fox employees have been made public in court filings in recent weeks. In one text, he called for a Fox News reporter to be fired after she fact-checked baseless claims about the 2020 election.

Some of those claims would later spur Dominion’s lawsuit, whose voting machines some Fox hosts and guests claimed were involved in election fraud.

Fox is currently being sued by a former producer at the network who is alleging discrimination and harassment at the network. The company denies the claims.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com