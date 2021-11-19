Rittenhouse Attorney on Tucker Carlson Film Crew: ‘I Threw Them Out of the Room Several Times’

Tucker Carlson revealed on Friday night that his Originals series on Fox Nation would premiere a documentary about Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty on all counts earlier in the day. In addition, Carlson will interview Rittenhouse Monday night on Fox News.

Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards was interview by Chris Cuomo on CNN hours after he secured acquittals for his client.

“Please don’t take this question the wrong way and let me know if you’re taking it the wrong way,” said Cuomo. “Word [is] that you guys had a film crew embedded with you from Fox News from Tucker Carlson.”

“I hadn’t,” said Richards.

“I want to know why that decision was made,” said the CNN host.

“I did not approve of that,” replied Richards. “I threw them out of the room several times. They were — and I’m not suggesting that Fox or some other network — I don’t think a film crew is appropriate for something like this. But the people who were raising the money to pay for the experts and to pay for the attorneys were trying to raise money. And that was part of it. So, I think–I don’t want to say an evil, but a definite distraction was part of it. And I didn’t approve of it, but I’m not always the boss.”

That response appeared to pique Cuomo’s interest:

CUOMO: Who were the people who were paying? RICHARDS: The people who were raising money. It was–this defense was crowd funded through donations. CUOMO: But who were the people making the calls about who got to have access to the process? RICHARDS: Kyle’s family and his adviser. CUOMO: Were you worried that your client was becoming an agent of animus? I mean, Fox News is one thing. I used to work there. Tucker Carlson is a different animal. You know what he means in the political dialogue. Were you worried that Rittenhouse was going to become a stooge of that fringe of our political spectrum? RICHARDS: I had a talk with Kyle. All I can say is what I say. And Kyle’s going to have some hard choices in his life about the direction he goes and what he stands for. Those will have to be made by Kyle eventually.

