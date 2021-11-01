Martha MacCallum Repeatedly Confronts Lawyer for Rust Assistant Director: ‘Did Your Client Hand the Gun to Alec Baldwin?’

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum repeatedly confronted an attorney for the Rust assistant director who is under serious scrutiny in the Halyna Hutchins shooting investigation.

David Halls, assistant director for Rust, said in a statement to the New York Post, “It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

Halls reportedly was the one on set who handed the gun to Alec Baldwin before the tragic shooting of Hutchins.

MacCallum spoke with Halls’ attorney Lisa Torraco Monday and went through the timeline of what happened on set and the chain of custody of the prop gun.

Torraco said they have heard from witnesses that “they remember that the armorer or the armorer’s assistant brought in the firearm, brought it onto the set, so this idea that my client grabbed the gun off of a prop cart and handed it to Mr. Baldwin absolutely did not happen.”

At one point MacCallum directly asked, “Did Dave Halls hand the gun to Alec Baldwin? That’s a very straightforward question. Did he hand the gun that was used and that killed Halyna Hutchins — did he hand it to Alec Baldwin or not?”

Torraco said she wants to make sure she’s answering “with all the facts” in hand. She told MacCallum she’s gotten information that “the armorer handed it directly to Baldwin and then Baldwin put it inside where his holster would be, and then at some point he pulled the firearm out and he wanted to adjust the holster and then he hands the firearm to Mr. Halls, who immediately hands it right back after he’s adjusted the holster.”

MacCallum continued questioning her directly on this.

Did your client hand the gun to Alec Baldwin right before he fired the gun and and shot Halyna Hutchins? Did he hand it to him? Was he the last person to touch it before Baldwin?

Torraco started by saying she wasn’t there, before adding, “Whether or not he handed the firearm directly to Alec Baldwin at that moment or whether the armorer handed it directly to Alec Baldwin at that moment doesn’t really matter because he didn’t load it. He’s not responsible for checking it.”

