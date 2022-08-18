McConnell Appears to Throw Subtle Shade at Trump-Backed Senate Nominees, Suggests ‘Candidate Quality’ Isn’t Great

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) did not sound particularly confident about his party’s prospects in the upcoming Senate elections in November.

The Senate is equally split 50-50, with Democrats retaining control by virtue of holding the White House. While midterm elections often bode poorly for the incumbent president’s party, there’s concern among Republicans about the viability of some of their nominees, some of whom have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” McConnell told Sahil Kapur of NBC News on Thursday. “Senate races are just different. They’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

Kapur joined Hallie Jackson on MSNBC’s later to discuss the senator’s remarks.

“In some ways, McConnell is acknowledging I think what many people have observed here,” Jackson said. “You look at Cook Political Report that has just shifted its ratings for Senate races in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Utah, saying those races are maybe a little less likely to go Republican. Obviously, Utah still likely Republican.”

Jackson noted McConnell’s “candidate quality” comment.

“Now, McConnell picks his words carefully,” Kapur said. He would not have used the phrase if he didn’t have some concerns on that front. And while he didn’t name names, it’s not difficult to guess who he might talking about.”

Kapur went on to note that Mehmet Oz is struggling in the polls in Pennsylvania, and pointed to a massive new spending blitz by Republicans to prop up J.D. Vance. Both seats are being vacated by retiring Republicans.

“That state should be a layup for Republicans in a year like this,” Kapur said of Ohio. He also noted the GOP is also running “untested candidates” Blake Masters and Herschel Walker in Arizona and Georgia, respectively, where Republicans are hoping to unseat Democratic incumbents.

Watch above via MSNBC.

