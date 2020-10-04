Rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped a “Savage” hit (literally) on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron during her musical performance on the opening episode of Saturday Night Live‘s 2020 fall season.

As the state’s attorney general, Cameron was responsible for presenting the case to the grand jury against the Louisville police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor during the execution of a no-knock warrant at the apartment she shared with her boyfriend. The relatively low level charges against one of the officers and the lack of charges against the others sparked outrage and protests.

Megan’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, which reached number one on the Billboard Top 100, was the basis for her performance during the first part of the live comedy show, with Beyoncé’s parts played from a recording.

The slogan “PROTECT BLACK WOMEN” was displayed on a screen behind Megan and four backup dancers, as the song began, keeping to the well-known “I’m a savage, classy, bougie, ratchet” lyrics — but in the middle of the song, the music stopped for a moment that may go more viral than the song itself did on TikTok this summer.

As Megan wrapped the end of a chorus — “acting stupid, what’s happening, what’s happening” — the screen behind Megan went black and sounds of gunshots were played as giant bullet holes were displayed around her and her dancers.

An audio clip from a 1962 speech by Malcolm X was then played — the same speech that Beyoncé sampled on her album Lemonade — with phrases flashed on the screen, interspersed with “SAVAGE.”

The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the Black woman. Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair, the color of your skin, the shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate from the top of your head to the soles of your feet?

Next, an excerpt was played from a remarks said by activist Tamika Mallory at a September news conference with Taylor’s family after the grand jury decision. In her speech, Mallory sharply criticized Cameron, a Black Republican, as essentially supporting white supremacy with his actions.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory later said to reporters that day — the clip that was played during Megan’s performance.

Megan then held up her mic and spoke herself.

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women because at the end of the day we need our Black women,” she said. “We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

The music then came back in and she finished the song with her fist raised to loud cheers and applause, as “PROTECT BLACK WOMEN” was displayed behind her once more.

Watch the video above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]