Merrick Garland got choked up as he spoke very personally during his confirmation for Attorney General on Monday.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) asked Garland about how how background informs him to “confront hate and discrimination.”

Garland got visibly emotional as he said, “I come from a family where my grandparents fled anti-Semitism and persecution.”

“The country took us in and protected us,” he continued. “And I feel an obligation to the country to pay back, and this is the highest, best use of my own set of skills to pay back. And so I want very much to be the kind of attorney general that you’re saying I could become. I’ll do my best to try to be that kind of attorney general.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]