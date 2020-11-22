Michigan GOP Congressman Sends Message to Trump About Legal Fight: ‘The Voters Have Spoken… It’s Over’

Michigan Congressman Fred Upton is one of the few Republicans publicly calling on President Donald Trump to accept the results of the 2020 election and move on.

Upton spoke with CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday morning and said, “The voters have spoken. I mean, here in Michigan, a 150,000 vote margin by President-elect Biden, and no one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse. All 83 counties now have certified their own election results. Those’ll be officially tabulated, or they should be, tomorrow.”

“Let the votes, not the politicians, speak,” he added.

At one point, Bash played a clip of Trump lawyer Sidney Powell — currently pushing insane conspiracy theories about a widespread voting machine plot involving Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, and Brian Kemp — saying just a few days ago that the election “should be overturned” in the disputed states.

Powell even made an outlandish call that Republican state legislatures should “make sure that the electors are selected for Trump.”

Upton diplomatically reiterated, “The voters spoke. Here again in Michigan, it’s not a razor-thin margin, it’s 154,000 votes. You’ve got to let those votes stand.”

“It’s over.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

