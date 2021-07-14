Mike Lindell Walks Back August Deadlines for Trump Reinstatement, Remains Totally Super Confident it Will Happen … Eventually

MyPillow CEO and inexplicable political figure Mike Lindell was on with Steve Bannon Wednesday and at least twice specifically walked back earlier claims that ex-president Donald Trump would be “back in office” in August.

In the clip from Bannon’s War Room show on Real America’s Voice, Lindell begins his walk-back the way most are begun: he said it isn’t one.

“You know, they’re trying to twist what I’ve said, first of all,” Lindell began, before launching into an aside about how MSNBC is better than Fox News, a theme the two picked up several more times during the broadcast.

“Here’s what I said about a week ago. I said, everyone, you know, we’re gonna live stream this to the world on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of August,” he continued. “What I said was, when you all see what I’ve seen and what I have, you’re g– the morning of the thirteenth you’re going to wake up and go, wow, now what are we gonna do? Everyone’s gonna know it and that’s when we’re going to bring it to the Supreme Court.”

“I didn’t say that everything’s gonna change the morning of the thirteenth,” he said.

Later in the show, the returned to the August timeline, with Bannon once again segueing by way of complaining about FBI Director Christopher Wray. “The biggest priority is Mike Lindell’s got all these guys stirred up,” he said, mocking Wray’s concerns about Lindell’s “symposium” attendance. “Because Mike Lindell’s convinced them that Donald Trump is going to be back in the White House by the, what, the 30th, 31st of August?”

“August, September, I’m not…,” Lindell dithered. “You know we’re bringing this right to the Supreme Court after the symposium.”

In comments on July 5, Lindell said, “the morning of August 13th, it’ll be the talk of the world,” and that everyone will be saying to “hurry up” and get Trump back in office.

In March of this year, in another War Room appearance with Bannon, Lindell said emphatically that “Donald Trump will be back in office in August.”

Lindell’s “cyber symposium” that will or will not change everything on August 13th or later in August or maybe September is set to take place in Sioux Falls, August 10-12. You can watch the whole War Room episode here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com