Continuing to tout the latest 2020 election conspiracy theory, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has set a date for Donald Trump’s alleged return to office this summer.

“The morning of August 13, it will be the talk of the world, going, ‘Hurry up! Let’s get this election pulled down,” he told Brannon Howse of Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network. “Let’s right the right. Let’s get these communists out, you know that have taken over.”

According to media watchdog Patriot Takes, which flagged the clip on Twitter, Lindell also claimed, “there will be many down-ticket senators that will have different election results.”

Mike Lindell says by August 13, the talk of the world will be to overturn the election and get the communists out. He also said there will be many down ticket senators that will have different election results. pic.twitter.com/clYG1kMTgx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 5, 2021

“You’ll see when I say that, and they’ll say what’s going to happen to all the people that were involved. I don’t know, right now the biggest concern is getting this election pulled on,” Lindell added. “Donald Trump won. It’s pretty simple, ok?”

Lindell made the claim as a conspiracy theory claiming Trump will be reinstated this summer becomes more popular. The theory, also pushed by pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, gained media attention once Lindell made the claim on Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic.

Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he’ll soon be filing, “Donald Trump will be back in office in August.” pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021

“Donald Trump, I believe, will be back in by the end of August,” he said, adding that liberals like Rachel Maddow will admit that the election was stolen from the former president.

