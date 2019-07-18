Joe Scarborough called out the ugly “send her home” chant that broke out Wednesday night’s Trump Rally held in Greenville, South Carolina after President Donald Trump criticized Rep. lhan Omar.

“It’s hard to say that this is shocking given everything that has preceded this moment,” Scarborough said, adding, “I think it’s the low point of the Trump presidency.” He continued with “last night’s shocking display ” should just end “the fiction that Donald Trump is a bad guy running the country, but those at the rally, we need to try to figure out how to understand them a bit more. They once again made themselves perfectly clear last night.”

John Heilemann followed by describing Trump’s attacks on Omar as “the chief executive of the United States of America is putting a target on the back of an individual American citizen.”

Heilemann then noted that “Donald Trump has done some pretty horrific things in the course of his time in the Oval Office,” but called his rhetorical attacks on Rep. Omar “not just the low point but the worst, the most depraved, disgusting and totally odious thing that the president has ever done.”

Scarborough followed with a legal analysis by citing words from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under the Trump administration to make the clear point that Trump’s treatment of Rep. Ilhan Omar was, by very definition, was against the law.

“This is the law of the land and if Donald Trump had said go back to where you came from in any — any private company or if all of those people chanting that last night say it in their work today, they will be sued. Could be sued. And guess what, the federal government wins those suits. It’s unbelievable.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

