It is fair to say that Morning Joe was less than impressed by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and their first attempt to attack Joe Biden for choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate.

On Wednesday, the show aired a Trump Campaign ad pronouncing Harris as a “phony” and Biden “slow.” Joe Scarborough started laughing as soon as the video was done playing, adding “that’s funny. Yeah. Good luck with that.”

“That’s all they’ve got?” Mika Brzezinski asked.

Scarborough went on to mock the Trump campaign for calling the ex-veep “slow,” bringing up Trump’s highly-mocked claim that the Spanish flu pandemic brought about the end of World War II.

“By the way, ‘Slow Joe’ knows the difference between World War I and World War II. He knows what year the pandemic of 1918 was,” Scarborough snarked. “‘Slow Joe’ knows that the pandemic of 1918 and 1919 didn’t end World War II. ‘Slow Don’ thinks it did. Strange, because we just passed the anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I wonder what war Donald Trump thought that ended.”

