President Donald Trump was roundly mocked for making two historical flubs in the space of a few seconds, misidentifying (yet again) the first year of the Spanish flu pandemic and missing the end of World War II by 26 years.

Trump’s double whammy of failing US history took place during his White House press conference, where he boasted of the federal government’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak, which claimed the lives of 163,000 Americans so far. He proceeded to point out the Spanish flu pandemic, which began one year into the U.S. involvement in World War I in 1918, claimed the lives of 50 to 100 million people worldwide.

After the Trump campaign has repeatedly attempted to pounce on every on of the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s misstatements and gaffes, the irony of the president making such obviously false statements ignited full mockery online from both liberals and conservatives alike.

And at least one critic analogized Trump’s comments to John “Bluto” Blutarsky’s infamously ahistorical and NSFW speech in Animal House.

