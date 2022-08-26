MSNBC Legal Analyst Says ‘Literally No Winners’ With Mar-a-Lago Affidavit, Predicts It Could ‘Compromise’ Garland Investigation

The release of the affidavit behind the search warrant used to raid Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property may not be a good thing for anybody, MSNBC legal analyst Charles Coleman noted on Friday.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Reports with guest host Yasmin Vossoughian, Coleman noted affidavits are typically released after charges have been filed instead of in the middle of an investigation. This helps explain the redactions in the affidavit actually released, but Coleman predicted going public with details only complicates Attorney General Merrick Garland’s job and even makes Trump’s defense harder.

“I understand it’s interesting, it’s salacious, and people want to see what the details are. There are literally no winners on from either side,” the civil rights attorney said. “If you’re someone who believes in justice and believes that Donald Trump needs to be not only investigated but also indicted and prosecuted for the things he’s done wrong, you need to wait and be patient because releasing these details and this information early on can only compromise Merrick Garland’s investigation and make his job that much more difficult.”

As for Trump, Coleman said the affidavit release boxes in his defense and puts public statements about being surprised by the raid and turning over requested documents to authorities under more scrutiny, despite Trump’s own calls for “transparency.”

“Obviously, if you’re Donald Trump, you may be yelling that you want more transparency,” Coleman said, “but you really don’t because if those details come out, they’re only going to box you in from a defense place and only make it harder for you to assert what it is you’ve been trying claim.”

Trump himself blasted the affidavit release on Truth Social, calling it “heavily redacted” and referring to the FBI’s raid as a “break-in” that should have never been allowed.

Watch above via MSNBC

