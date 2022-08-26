Trump Slams ‘Heavily Redacted!!!’ Affidavit For Not Showing He Sold Nuclear Secrets

Former President Donald Trump curiously tried to take a victory lap over a heavily redacted affidavit that revealed probable cause behind the search warrant served at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

Trump took to TruthSocial to ostensibly rejoice that the document was “heavily redacted!!!” before pointing out that “Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,'” and a “total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ.”

He also condemned magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart saying that he should “NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home.” Of course, no “break-in” was allowed, but rather a search warrant to obtain classified information, possession of which would be a felony offense under a 2018 law that President Trump signed.

Trump said:

Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on “Nuclear,” a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover – WE GAVE THEM MUCH. Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!

Trump’s reaction appears to be nothing more than another page from the best defense is a good offense playbook. If he was found to have top secret and highly classified information? Then he could be in a world of legal jeopardy.

