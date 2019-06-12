News broke today that former Trump aide Hope Hicks is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee next week.

Nicolle Wallace and her panel today reacted by wondering about President Donald Trump‘s reaction. Wallace noted that Hicks knows a lot and admitted previously to telling little lies for POTUS.

NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla expected that all that’s going to happen is that Hicks will again “regurgitate these lies, the little lies, big lies she was told to tell, the Republicans will say it’s not obstruction, the Democrats will say it is obstruction, and most importantly, there will be… no cameras.”

“And we won’t be able to play those sound bites and digest them and beam them out to the public,” she continued. “Fox News won’t be forced to cover that and put their lens on her. So unless there is some big breakthrough that is then relayed to us in the media after this meeting I’m just skeptical. I hope I’m wrong.”

Wallace countered that the Mueller probe “completely unnerved” Trump, arguing that things don’t “have to be public facing to destabilize Donald Trump.”

John Heilemann agreed and said, “If Joe Biden can get in Donald Trump’s head and Bob Mueller can get inside Donald Trump’s head, Hope Hicks could make him mental. Just more mental than he is now.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

