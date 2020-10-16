President Donald Trump rhetorically meandered away from a line in his speech mentioning “hope” to eventually goading his long-time, behind-the-scenes aide, Hope Hicks, up onto the stage at a Florida campaign rally.

Hicks’s relationship with Trump predates his presidential run, as she started working for his real estate company not long out of college. She briefly left the White House during his first term to work in public relations for Fox, but as one of Trump’s personal favorites, he reportedly requested she return as an aide to presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner for the president’s 2020 re-election run.

During Trump’s campaign rally in Ocala, Florida on Friday afternoon, Trump seemed to be suddenly reminded of her by a word in his speech on the TelePrompTer. After leadings a somewhat awkward chant of her name — many people in the crowd seemed unaware of who she is — Trump finally compelled her to walk up on stage.

“I will deliver optimism, opportunity, and hope…” Trump said. “Speaking of hope, Hope Hicks is here. Where’s Hope Hicks?” As he began a meek call of “We want hope,” he mentioned that she, too, had contracted the coronavirus in early October, after she had been traveling in close proximity to Trump — often maskless — to the first presidential debate. The public announcement of her positive infection on October 1st was the first domino to fall in the massive Covid outbreak that tore through the White House and that included all of the First Family and numerous other key administration and campaign officials.

“Come here. Come here, Hope. Come on. She’s shy, but not that shy. Hope, we want hope,” Trump said, continuing to goad her until she finally arrived at the podium.

“We can share a microphone now!” Hicks joked, while waving to the crowd. “Thank you all so much and thank you President Trump. I have stage fright, so…” Laughing, she quickly exited the stage.

“No, she’s great. So she tested positive and she got better so fast. That’s called being young and strong.”:

“She’s been fantastic,” he added, turning back over his shoulder, watching her walk away.

