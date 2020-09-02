MSNBC’s John Heilemann said on Deadline: White House Wednesday that he thinks President Donald Trump is showing hallmarks of dementia.

Nicolle Wallace brought up the issue of Trump’s health — over recent reporting about his November 2019 Walter Reed visit — with her panel, and Heilemann said that if you met someone who behaves the way the president does you would be expressing sympathy to their family members.

Heilemann said that while no one on the panel, himself included, is qualified to give any sort of diagnosis, he went on to say this:

I have seen friends and family members in their advanced years have dementia and have cognitive issues, right? And there are familiar things we have seen in our lives. And there are three things that I have seen in others who have gotten into stages of advanced dementia. One of them is delusional tendencies. Another is paranoia, intense paranoia, and the third is, unfortunately — and again, many people, good people, upstanding people have had this problem — where you’ve see someone in your family or in a family close to you where someone in an advanced stage of dementia starts to exhibit racist tendencies. They start to say — their submerged racism comes to the surface. You see the 80-year-old, 90-year-old man, often men, who have become paranoid, delusional and more racist… And you look at the Ingraham interview, all of that is on display. All of it. The thing about comparing the shooting of Jacob Blake to the choking on a three-foot putt, the stuff when he talked about the low income housing in the suburbs — those were just nakedly racist in the case of the housing claim. The three-foot putt thing shows such disregard for black lives that it is also clearly racist, and this crazy antifa plane story. I know some people want to say, well, he’s playing for the Qanon vote, but that is the sounds of a man who is drifting off into the netherworld of paranoid, delusional conspiracy theories that unfortunately are a hallmark of dementia.

“Again, I can’t diagnose the guy, maybe he doesn’t have dementia at all,” he added, “but if he doesn’t have dementia, he’s exhibiting a whole bunch of signs of a lot of people who do have dementia.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

