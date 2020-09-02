comScore

Trump Apparently Encourages His Supporters to Commit Voter Fraud to Test Election System

By Aidan McLaughlinSep 2nd, 2020, 5:42 pm

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump encouraged people to commit voter fraud on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to prove the weakness of the U.S. mail in voting system.

Speaking to reporters in North Carolina, Trump suggested that his voters cast a ballot for the 2020 presidential election by mail as well as in person.

“Let them send it in and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to go vote,” Trump said. “So that’s the way it is. And that’s what they should do.”

CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond, reporting on the stunning comments from Trump, said “What the president is suggesting his voters should do here is essentially commit voter fraud.”

The president — who votes by mail — has repeatedly assailed proposals for universal mail in voting this year, which is under consideration due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has baselessly claimed mail in voting would ensure massive fraud.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: [email protected] Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

You may also like: