White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is still angry with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for snubbing a conversation with her after President Donald Trump ditched a legislative meeting yesterday, telling Fox News today that Pelosi “treats me like her maid.”

During a meeting between Democratic legislative leaders and Trump outside the Oval Office yesterday, the president abruptly left in response to Pelosi holding held a previous meeting that day in which she accused Trump of being “engaged in a cover-up” in regards to the Russia probe.

“[Trump] never raised his voice and said, ‘You can’t have two tracks — you can’t say that I’m engaged in a cover-up, you can’t want to impeach and investigate and pretend you want to legislate,'” Conway claimed to Fox News regarding Trump’s exit. “And so then Speaker Pelosi — nobody’s reported this yet so I’ll give you some color — then Speaker Pelosi went on and launched into some odd, self-curated history of infrastructure in our country. She talked about Thomas Jefferson and she got to Teddy Roosevelt.”

Conway, whose net worth is nearly $40 million, went to accuse Pelosi of treating her like a service worker and looking down on her due to her rich and entitled stature:

“When she was finished, I said, ‘Respectfully, madam speaker, would you like to address some of the specifics the president talked about,’ and she said, ‘I don’t talk to the president, I don’t talk to staff.’ Because let’s face it, she is the sixth most rich member of Congress and she treats everybody like her staff. She treats me like I’m her either or maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist and I’m not. And I said to her, ‘How very pro-woman of you,’ per usual. Because she is not very pro-woman. She is pro-some women, a few women.”

Earlier in the interview, Conway said Pelosi “can’t resist going out and giving a live running commentary of what her more outrageous liberal hellbent on getting this president out of the White House [Democratic] members are pressuring her to do.”

