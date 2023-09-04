Newsmax Interview With Kimberly Guilfoyle Turns Super Awkward: ‘We’ve Been Engaged Babe For Two Years’

An interview between Newsmax host Greg Kelly and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle quickly became awkward on Sunday after Kelly described former President Donald Trump as Guilfoyle’s “potential father-in-law.”

“So obviously this atrocity unfolds, your potential father-in-law under arrest. But you know what? it’s turning up roses,” remarked Kelly after introducing Guilfoyle to his show.

“Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus,” Guilfoyle shot back.

After Kelly questioned, “Is it sealed? Do we have a date?” Guilfoyle replied, “Uh, not that I’m sharing on the air.”

The Newsmax host conceded, “Fair enough. Hey, I’m glad. I didn’t realize. There’s a ring. Fantastic, that’s great news.”

“We’ve been engaged babe for two years, but we’ll take this breaking news alert. That’s hysterical,” Guilfoyle mocked.

Guilfoyle’s 2020 engagement to Trump Jr. has been public knowledge for more than a year and a half.

Kelly proceeded to make the moment even more awkward with the comment, “Well, I mean, alright. Look, we need— What’s he waiting for?”

“We need more Trump,” Guilfoyle bluntly declared.

Later on in the interview, Guilfoyle railed against President Joe Biden, “the placeholder-in-chief,” who she said was “just sitting there like a dirty, empty placemat until they figure out it’s time to pull the ripcord on him and cackling Kamala and they’ll put in whoever it is they think is gonna be best suited to go up against Trump.”

Guilfoyle’s ex-husband, California Governor Gavin Newsom, has been increasingly proposed as a potential Democratic replacement or alternative to Biden in 2024.

Watch above via Newsmax.

