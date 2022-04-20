Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Hails Ben Shapiro as ‘One of the Heroes’ of the Black Conservative Movement

Newsmax included a picture of political commentator Ben Shapiro in a list of Black conservatives despite acknowledging that he is not Black.

During a segment on Tuesday’s Greg Kelly Reports chiding left-wing media and others for propagating the notion that there’s systemic racism in the United States, a montage was played of public figures making such a claim.

One of those clips included MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian saying “And it gets to the point of the systemic racism that exists in this country that permeates every social system that we have here.”

“Now who the hell is that. And what is she talking about? Every system we have here it permeates, right? Systemic racism, every system,” said Kelly. “If I lived in a country where every system was systemically racist, I’d move. I really would. I didn’t join the military to defend a systemically racist country. How about that? Who is she?”

Kelly showed a timeline of jobs Vossoughian has had.

“And that’s her conclusion, right? Everything is racist. Just asked Yasmin and her vast experience in life,” said Kelly. “I wonder what Yasmin would do and any of those other people when they meet a Black conservative.”

Kelly showed a graphic that included Sheriff David Clarke, the late Herman Cain, Shapiro, and former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

“They’re out there, but they’re shunned because, boy oh boy, what they have to say. And the late Herman Cain and, of course, Ben Shapiro, not Black but one of the heroes of the movement,” said Kelly. “This really disrupts the narrative and that’s why they are marginalized. They shouldn’t be. They should be celebrated and listened to.:

