Former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Austan Goolsbee acknowledged Monday that former President Donald Trump was “strong” on the economy until the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The admission came during a panel discussion between former Trump adviser Stephen Moore, Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who served as director of the National Economic Council under Trump, and Goolsbee, who served under former President Barack Obama.

“Trump scored uniquely well on economic management,” Kudlow noted. “With all the other issues surrounding it … he still maintained, for four years, a big majority of positives on economic management, including during the campaign.”

“I would say he was strong on the economy while the economy was going well, and then those numbers began to bottom out as the economy spiraled into doom because of the coronavirus,” Goolsbee responded.

Goolsbee said earlier in the segment that he didn’t approve of Trump’s policies, and that aspects of his policies were nonetheless unpopular with voters. “I think that high-income people and big corporations got their taxes cut … under Donald Trump,” Goolsbee said. “[Trump’s] tax bill, no matter what you say, remains the most unpopular tax cut in the history of American polling.”

