Marjorie Taylor Greene Worries Trump Will Try To Cancel 2028 Election: ‘He Constantly Says It’

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she is worried that President Donald Trump will use the war in Iran to try to cancel the 2028 presidential election.

Greene, formerly a longtime Trump ally, has split with the president over the last year over the war, the Epstein files, and other issues. The president also reportedly refused to back Greene in a potential Senate run. She resigned from the House in January.

The conflict with Iran, which Trump launched in February with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has split MAGA media pundits. On Thursday, Greene was interviewed by Alex Jones, who has also ditched Trump over what he sees as a betrayal of the American First agenda. The former congresswoman pointed to a meeting Trump had last year with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Elections in Ukraine are currently postponed amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

“So you say, during the war, you can’t have elections,” Trump said in the meeting last year. “So, you say, during the war, you can’t have elections. So let me just see. Three and a half years from now, so you mean if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections? Oh, that’s good.”

⚠️MTG Is Concerned About Trump Canceling Elections & Declaring Dictatorship During Wartime! "There Cannot Be A 3rd Term, That's Against The Constitution, And If This Country Is At War, Our Elections Should Not Be Canceled!" ⬇️WATCH ALEX JONES LIVE⬇️https://t.co/ddnrZ8H0kv pic.twitter.com/eqhrw9udIv — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 21, 2026

“I’m concerned,” Greene told Jones. “And he said it jokingly. But at the same time, knowing President Trump, I looked at that, and I thought, I don’t know if he’s saying it, joking.”

“I remember that clip,” Jones responded. “That’s what psychos do.”

“So, that type of behavior is someone planting an idea over and over,” Greene responded. “And again, he constantly says it so that he can normalize the idea and test the support and test people’s reactions. But saying it over and over and over again normalizes the idea. And I think it’s incredibly dangerous, and no one should ever accept it. Absolutely, absolutely not. There cannot be a third term, no. That’s against our laws. That’s against the Constitution. There is no third term. And if this country is at war, no, our election should not be canceled, absolutely not.”

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