Object of Jan 6 Conspiracy Theory Ray Epps Says ‘Obsessed’ Tucker Carlson Using ‘Any Means Possible to Destroy My Life’

Ray Epps has been the object of conspiracy theories regarding the January 6 Capitol since the beginning, and that has been especially true on and because of Fox News, he and his lawyers have maintained. Speaking with 60 Minutes on Sunday, Epps said Fox host Tucker Carlson is “obsessed” with him.

Correspondent Bill Whitaker interviewed Epps and his wife on Sunday’s 60 Minutes on CBS, and the former Donald Trump, who himself espoused conspiracy theories and took part in the events of January 6, talked about how the right-wing theories about him being a federal agent sent to infiltrate and instigate at an otherwise peaceful protest has affect him.

And part of that discussion focused on Fox News coverage.

“He’s obsessed with me,” Epps said of Carlson. “He’s going to any means possible to destroy my life and our lives.”

“Why?” asked Whitaker.

“To shift blame on somebody else,” Epps said. “If you look at it, Fox News, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz, Gaetz, they’re all tellin’ us before this thing that it was stolen. So you tell me, who has more impact on people, them or me?”

Epps has previously sought an apology and retraction from Carlson for his show’s coverage, which returned to Epps again recently when airing previously unseen footage from that day. Carlson used the clips to describe the events as peaceful, saying it showed participants were “not insurrectionists” but “sightseers.”

“Epps – once a loyal Fox News watcher – told us he doesn’t understand how he got cast as the villain,” says Whitaker in the clip. “The Epps’ version is more mundane: they believed the 2020 election had been stolen from Donald Trump… and considered January 6th a legitimate protest.”

The couple say they have faced death threats and constantly “relive” the events of January 6.

