‘Sleazeball’: Unique Supercut of Trump Making Comments About DeSantis Goes Big

A supercut of Donald Trump saying things about Gov. Ron DeSantis got a lot of attention over the weekend, just days after the Trump campaign’s “Worst” list attacking the Florida Republican made a splash.

Trump last week continued his full court press –with a brief but conspicuous, if not airtight intermission at a Friday event — against top but undeclared GOP primary contender DeSantis and pulled a lot of media attention while doing so.

The Trump campaign on Friday made news publishing a list, shared by email and on social media, to include Trump’s Truth Social account, under the header “The Real Ron DeSantis Playbook” listing the things Florida is “worst” at under DeSantis. It began with a quote from spox Steven Cheung, who claimed, “the real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair.”

As all that was going on, a supercut of previous Trump remarks about the Governor and the state went big on Twitter.

But not, this time, because of insults. It’s unique, among more recent videos of Trump, for really the opposite reason.

SUPERCUT: President Trump explains why he chooses to live in Florida. "One of the greatest governors in our country—and I know a lot of good ones, and I can tell you there are some really bad ones too—but this is a great one: Governor Ron DeSantis." pic.twitter.com/6J7tOgKIZ9 — Facts Nordau (@MaxNordau) April 21, 2023

The video of Trump repeatedly praising DeSantis was shared by some on the right and pointedly not by others. It was also retweeted by the Never Back Down PAC, which is supporting DeSantis for President in 2024 and has produced two ads against Trump that recently garnered attention.

This is an excellent point. Trump could literally live anywhere in the world. He chose Florida but now he pretends is a horrible place to live in https://t.co/p8NH6ksLYO pic.twitter.com/SCEHMJ3Gav — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 21, 2023

FLASHBACK: Donald Trump’s past praise for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/N8A7YNVdOq — News Bro (@Newzbro) April 21, 2023

He's such a political sleazeball. Will never vote for him after this latest stunt. https://t.co/GpC2XSqtGr — Alan Rainey (@arainey007) April 22, 2023

Although a lot of pro-DeSantis replies argued this would be a good campaign ad to run against Trump, it probably won’t get too much play from the DeSantis camp. Even if intended to undermine the ex-president’s criticisms, here’s limited upside to showing clips of Trump praising you over and over and over.

Watch the clip above, via @MaxNordau on Twitter.

