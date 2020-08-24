Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on a tear against Republicans and President Donald Trump in the fight over mail-in voting on MSNBC Monday, calling them “domestic enemies.”

Ayman Mohyeldin questioned Pelosi about concerns that the election results will be accurately counted — bringing up some new poll numbers — and asked, “Can you tell people today that they should not be afraid of what happens on November 3rd?”

Pelosi started by saying “don’t pay attention to Donald Trump” because “it’s his goal to scare people from voting, to intimidate them by saying he’s going to have law forcement people at the polls, to welcome in fact Russia intervention into our election, letting Putin decide who will be president instead of the American people.”

She scolded Republicans for “enabling” Trump on that front before saying that Russia’s “not the only ones” trying to interfere in the election:

“We took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States. But again, let’s just get out there, mobilize, organize, and not let the president deter anyone from voting. And again, support the postal system, which is election central. They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this. It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

