Pelosi Reveals What She Told Trump on Mass Deportation Phone Call: ‘You’re Scaring the Children!’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi revealed the contents of a phone call that caused President Donald Trump to delay scheduled mass deportations, saying that she told Trump, among other things, that, “You’re scaring the children.”

During an appearance at a “Speaker in the House” event in New York, Pelosi described lobbying faith-based organizations that support Trump to get them to oppose the mass deportations that had been scheduled for this past weekend.

Then, she spoke about the phone call she had with Trump last week, during which she apparently convinced him to postpone the raids.

“So when I spoke to the president, I said ‘Look, I’m a mom, I have five kids, …nine grandchildren, and you, children are scared,” Pelosi said. “‘You’re scaring the children of America. Not just those families, but their neighbors and their communities. You’re scaring the children.'”

“And I do think that some of the faith-based groups did weigh in with the president, I hope so, and now we have to continue to keep that pressure on,” Pelosi added. “To remove all doubt that we, in our country, respect people for their dignity and worth, their spark of divinity, respect them for their rights being in the United States America, and recognizing that families belong together.”

Pelosi then revealed some more of her phone call with Trump, saying that Trump “didn’t say what he was going to do, the president said ‘Oh, you know, I’ll let you know,’ went into, ‘well, people broke the law.'”

“I said a violation of status is not a reason for deportation, that’s just not so,” Pelosi said she told Trump. “If you have some case you want to make about somebody who’s been accused… that has nothing to do with violation of status, because then we’re talking about over 10 million people who may be subjected to this treatment, and what we need there is comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement had planned to carry out deportation raids against thousands of families on Sunday, but Trump announced their cancellation in a tweet that said he had done so at the request of the Democrats.

Watch the clip above, via Fox.

