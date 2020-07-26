Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told CBS’ Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan that her new nickname for President Donald Trump is “Mr. Make Matters Worse” on Sunday in a discussion about the next Covid relief package.

Pelosi brought up unemployment insurance in response to the question of when Americans might see Congress reach a deal on a relief package. Brennan asked the Speaker if extending unemployment insurance is a “red line” for Democrats, considering Pelosi’s previous comments that they have no red lines.

“You don’t go into a negotiation with a red line. But you do go in with your values,” said Pelosi. She talked about the needs of the insurance extensions to both individual family needs as well as to the economy overall, and the potential burden on state on local governments.

Brennan then pointed out that some companies and “even universities” have expressed a need for liability protections with regard to risk of infection in workplaces and classrooms. “Are you open to a deal that includes that?” she asked.

“What we will not support is the following,” said Pelosi. “What they’re saying to essential workers, you have to go to work because you’re essential. We’ve placed no responsibility on your employer to make that workplace safe, and if you get sick, you have no recourse, because we’ve given your employer protection. And if you don’t go to work because you’re afraid of being sick, and you have that job opportunity, you don’t get unemployment insurance. This is so unfair.”

“Let’s just get to the heart of it. The point of all this is, this president–I have a new name for him, ‘Mr. Make Matters Worse’,” she said. “He has made matters worse from the start. Delay, denial, it’s a hoax, it’ll go away magically, it’s a miracle, and all the rest. And we’re in this situation, that you spelled out some of the numbers very clearly earlier.”

Watch the clip above, courtesy of CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]