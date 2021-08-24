Pfizer CEO Details Rigorous FDA Approval Process on Fox News: No Other Medicine in the World ‘Studied so Intensively’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla appeared on Fox News and broke down the process behind the Food and Drug Administration officially approving the company’s coronavirus vaccine.

Bourla spoke to Dana Perino on America’s Newsroom, who asked him to explain what Pfizer had to do to get the full FDA approval they received on Monday.

He explained that the trial data Pfizer submitted to the FDA was of “unprecedented magnitude” and “I don’t think there is any other medicine in the world that has been studied so intensively, not only in controlled clinical trials like the ones that we presented to the FDA, but in the real world information.”

Bourla made this point by pointing to the millions of Pfizer doses distributed in American and also around the world. Watching this distribution, he said, provided “very good visibility on the safety and efficacy of this vaccine.”

“So I think It is one of the most researched medicines in the world,” Bourla said.

When asked for Pfizer’s next move, Bourla said the company would focus on producing as many vaccines as possible in order to meet the global demand.

“Right now the demand significantly is higher than the supply,” he said. “We are working to resolve that. We have released 1 billion doses, as I said, in the first six months of 2021 and we are going to release 2 billion doses incremental — so a total of 3 [billion] for the remaining six months of the year.”

The conversation continued with Bourla fielding questions on how Pfizer will keep up with the coronavirus’ multiple variants, and what are they doing to get the vaccine approved for children.

Watch above, via Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com