BREAKING: FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Those over the age of 16 are eligible to take the vaccine, which received emergency approval by the FDA in December.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement. “While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” she continued. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

The FDA approval comes less than a week after it was announced by U.S. officials that booster shots will be needed for those who took the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

