Photos, Aerial Footage Show Astonishing Damage from Christmas Explosion in Nashville

Photos and videos from Nashville have documented a shocking level of damage after the city was rocked by an explosion in the downtown area on Christmas Day.

The Tennessee capital is reeling from the blast that took place early in the morning outside of the AT&T skyscraper office building. Investigations are still underway, but law enforcement officials have told the media that the incident occurred after they were called upon to investigate a suspicious RV parked in the area.

Local police officers called in the bomb squad after their initial investigation and started evacuating people nearby. The explosion happened before the bomb squad arrived, and several people were hospitalized as a result, though their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities say they suspect the explosion was an “intentional act,” and they are continuing to investigate while keeping the area under lockdown. The incident has drawn considerable media coverage, so between photos, videos, and overhead helicopter footage, the area saw major damage with windows being blown in, debris strewn all over the street, and various damages to nearby buildings.

FBI, ATF on scene assisting @MNPDNashville in investigation of Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville, @jeffpeguescbs reports https://t.co/HMt2bB3eKf pic.twitter.com/8SS6DTyStO — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 25, 2020

PHOTOS: CBS affiliate @NC5 captures aerial view over scene of Christmas morning explosion in Nashville, which authorities believe to be an “intentional act” https://t.co/sP9YfbM8vb pic.twitter.com/MCII7b2U4Q — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 25, 2020

Major damage to buildings close to and around scene of huge explosion in #Nashville. Shards of glass and windows blown out hundreds of yards from 2nd Av. pic.twitter.com/gnQiXwCZ3M — Tony Husband (@TonyHusband) December 25, 2020

Horrific images from #Sky5 of the explosion in downtown Nashville. Damage stretches for a few blocks @nc5 pic.twitter.com/58FthpYh3M — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) December 25, 2020

Nashville right now. On Christmas morning. Domestic terrorism… pic.twitter.com/V76HXFDaBO — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 25, 2020

Authorities will hold another news conference on the explosion at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]