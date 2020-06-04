Rudy Giuliani and Piers Morgan engaged in a remarkably ugly back in forth on British morning television that started in a conversation about police brutality and devolved into throwing insults at one another.

Giuliani appeared for an interview on Thursday morning’s Good Morning Britain show, and the former New York Mayor was pressed by the morning show host about the defense of President Donald Trump’s tweet which read: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” and other topics surrounding George Floyd’s death and the civil unrest that has followed suit.

As the interview got heated, Giuliani blasted Morgan for not defending the president because he “knew Trump wasn’t racist” before calling him a “disgrace” and a “liar.” In a scathing rebuke, Morgan then branded Giuliani “mad” and “unhinged” over his “abusive” comments.

Watch above via ITV.

