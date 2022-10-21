Pollsters Tell Sean Hannity They See GOP Winning Every Battleground Senate Race – and Potentially More

Two pollsters told Fox News host Sean Hannity Friday they believe Republicans are poised to win every battleground Senate race next month and possibly pick up crucial seats in other states as well.

With just 18 days until the midterm elections, several polls nationwide have shown races tightening in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

GOP candidates who trailed just a month ago have suddenly found momentum. Blake Masters, Herschel Walker, and Adam Laxalt each face incumbents in their respective races while Mehmet Oz is challenging John Fetterman to hold Pennsylvania’s seat for Republicans.

In Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson is in a tight race with his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. Some of these races seemed lost for Republicans in August when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell disparaged the “quality” of GOP candidates – without naming them.

Matt Towery with InsiderAdvantage and Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group joined Hannity, where they each gave Republicans a reason for optimism.

“Momentum is shifting to the Republicans,” Towery said. “It’s not just in the red states. It’s in the purple and even blue states.”

Cahaly agreed when he said he views Biden’s strong disapproval rating as a clear indicator that tossup races favor Republicans this year.

One item both agreed on is the momentum favoring candidates who were believed to be dead in the water mere weeks ago.

Hannity went down the list of the battleground states and asked both pollsters for their thoughts. In every race, Cahaly and Towery each gave the advantage to the Republicans in the race.

Both also expressed a sentiment that Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) might have difficulty defeating GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley in Washington. Citing “momentum,” Cahaly said Smiley “has an excellent chance.”

In addition to the Senate races, both pollsters agreed Republicans might prevail in gubernatorial races in Michigan and New York.

Watch above, via Fox News.

