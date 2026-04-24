Fox News Guest Warns He’s About to Offer ‘Outlandish’ Idea to Stop Immigration

During a Friday appearance on Fox News, former Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall warned he was about to offer an “outlandish” idea on how to stop immigration across the English Channel — and he wasn’t kidding.

Marshall was on-air with Fox News’ Will Cain, speaking about the recent three-year deal between the U.K. and France, which aims to curb immigration in the area by increasing surveillance and deploying more on-the-ground officers.

“It’s a topic I’m pretty angry about,” said Marshall. “We have had tens of thousands coming across the channel. These are military-aged men. They are not refugees. They are not asylum seekers. They are economic migrants, and they are not fleeing a war-torn country — last time I checked. There are lots of reasons to flee France, don’t get me wrong, but war isn’t one of them.”

Marshall went on to criticize both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, directing a comment to Starmer on the new deal: “We’ve already tried this,” and “the French have no incentive whatsoever to fulfill on this pledge.”

“If the U.K were serious about stopping refugees and illegal immigrants, what would that look like?” asked Cain.

“This is an outlandish idea,” said Marshall. “I think it’s actually feasible. We’ve got to build a giant wall across the Channel. This isn’t talked about much. I think if you consider that we’ve spent a billion pounds now for six years trying to deter small boat crossings — it’s not happened — we could build a floating wall that’s mined across the channel.”

Cain questioned the idea, responding, “It does sound like an extreme idea — a floating wall. It left me to wonder why don’t you just patrol the English Channel?”

“We couldn’t even patrol the channel if we wanted to,” said Marshall. “The Royal Navy Fleet, apart from our nuclear subs, we only have four assets in the entire Navy that are seaworthy.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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