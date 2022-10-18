Biden Approval Rating Still at 40 Percent With Midterms Three Weeks Away: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is languishing at 40 percent, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

The survey found Biden’s “approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency as Americans worried about inflation,” noted the poll’s summary. The poll is a dire warning for Biden and the Democratic Party as the midterms are only three weeks away and Biden’s dismal numbers remained unchanged from weeks prior.

“Biden’s unpopularity is helping drive the view that Republicans will win control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 8, though experts say Democrats have a better chance of keeping the Senate.

Even controlling just the House, Republicans would be able to bring Biden’s legislative agenda to a halt,” noted Reuters of the result.

The poll found that 1 in 3 respondents said that the economy was the biggest issue facing the country, while 1 in 10 said it was abortion rights. Biden spoke Tuesday at a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC focused on abortion rights, an issue Democrats hope will help them with voters in November.

The “Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online in English throughout the United States, gathered responses from 1,002 adults, including 446 Democrats and 353 Republicans. It has a credibility interval – a measure of precision – of four percentage points.”

Recent polls from Rasmussen and CBS News found Biden with slightly higher approval ratings, coming in at 44 and 46 percent – respectively.

