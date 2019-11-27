Belligerent anti-Semite and conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles, who hosts a TV show on his far-right network TruNews, on Friday called the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump a “Jew coup” that could result in a “civil war” breaking out across America before the year ends.

The network has — despite being an extremely fringe outlet that traffics in racism and violent rhetoric — received press passes from the Trump administration. Wiles made the comment during a segment of his show titled, “Jew Coup: Seditious Jews Orchestrating Trump Impeachment Lynching.” His remarks were first spotted by the extremist research nonprofit Right Wing Watch.

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda. This ‘impeach Trump’ effort is a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast because this thing is moving now toward a vote in the House and then a trial in the Senate,” said the Florida pastor and broadcaster. “We could have a trial before Christmas. This country could be in civil war at Christmastime. Members of the U.S. military are going to have to take a stand just like they did in the 1860s with the Civil War. They are going to have to decide: are you fighting for the North or the South?”

Wiles continued by urgently pushing his viewers “to take a stand because of this Jew coup in the United States,” adding, “This is a coup led by Jews to overthrow the constitutionally elected president of the United States and it’s beyond removing Donald Trump, it’s removing you and me.” He then launched into a wild rant about a “Jewish cabal” taking over America and that is “coming for you. There will be a purge. That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians.”

Trump directly called upon TruNews during a press conference last year. The White House also gave the crackpot outlet’s Edward Szall correspondent credentials. Wiles has even bragged about his good relationship with the administration, saying on-air, “We turn down more White House invitations; we don’t go to all of them because we just don’t have the funding and the manpower to go to every single event that the White House invites us to. We are very appreciative that the White House invites us to these things.” His co-host, Doc Burkhart, claimed TruNews has a “very good relationship with the White House press office. They have always been very cordial and very kind to use. We’ve never been pushed away out of anything.”

The outlet also interviewed the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., earlier this year. A spokesperson for Don Jr. denied that he knew about the website when he agreed to the interview.

While Wiles has always been an anti-Semite, he has upped his bigoted rhetoric in recent weeks, pushing a conspiracy about Jewish “kill teams” orchestrating mass shootings in America and that the “Zionist movement” is trying to carry out a mass gun confiscation so they can slaughter Christians. In October, he also floated the idea of Trump supporters “hunt[ing] down” Democratic lawmakers if they impeach the president.

