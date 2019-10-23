Far-right evangelical talk radio host Rick Wiles asserted on Tuesday that conservative Americans will “hunt” Democrats if President Donald Trump is removed from office.

Wiles, a Florida pastor who is an ardent antisemite and conspiracy theorist, made the comments while speaking on his televised TruNews show, which is hosted on the End Times broadcasting network, during a segment about the ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president.

“If they take him out, there is going to be violence in America. There are people in this country, veterans, cowboys, mountain men, guys that know how to fight, and they’re going to make a decision that the people that did this to Donald Trump are not going to get away with it and they’re going to hunt them down,” Wiles said, before adding that he is deadly “serious.”

“If these people in Washington think that they are going to get away with it, it’s not going to happen,” he continued. “The Trump supporters are going to hunt them down. It’s going to happen and this country is going to be plunged into darkness and they brought it upon themselves because they won’t back off.”

Wiles, who refers to Jews and Muslims as “the Antichrist,” went on to say that Trump supporters “are fed up” with Democrats and the media and are on the verge of starting another civil war.

“They know if they get away this, there’s no country left it’s done, it’s finished,” he added. “When people have lost everything … they just lose it, alright, they’re going to go on a rampage and you’re not going to be able to put it back in the bottle.”

Wiles’ co-host then chimed in to say, “Once the blood starts flowing, it’s nearly impossible to stop.”

While Wiles’ violent TruNews commentary is on the more extreme end of the right-wing media world, he is far from the only conservative pundit to push civil war rhetoric. Daily Wire founder and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro threatened to “pick up a gun” earlier this month in response to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s proposed policy of stripping religious institutions of their tax exempt status if they discriminate against LGBTQ people. Fox Business host Trish Regan recently insisted that America is nearing a “breaking point in terms of an emotional civil war with violence that will spill into our streets.”

Watch above, via Right Wing Watch and End Times.

