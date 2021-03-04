White House press secretary Jen Psaki objected to the claim that the Biden administration is following Donald Trump’s vaccination program — exclaiming that she does not think “anyone deserves credit when half a million people in the country have died from this pandemic.”

“The president has been pretty critical of the prior administration’s handling of the pandemic, saying you inherited a mess here, but when it comes to vaccinations, you are following some of the same playbook here, so does the prior administration deserve some credit for laying the groundwork?” ABC News’ Mary Bruce asked.

Psaki quickly questioned which aspects of Trump’s vaccination plan were being followed by President Joe Biden and his administration.

The reporter then referenced claims made by Brett Giroir, Trump’s former testing czar, who said that Biden was copying 99 percent of Trump’s plan.

“He has said that the prior administration deserves more credit here for at least getting the ball rolling on some of these,” added Bruce.

“I don’t think anyone deserves credit when half a million people in the country have died from this pandemic,” Psaki responded. “So what our focus is on and what the president’s focus is on when he came into office just over a month ago, was ensuring we have enough vaccines. We are going to have them now. We had enough vaccinators and we had enough vaccine locations to get this pandemic under control.”

“There’s no question, and all data points to the fact there were not enough of any of those things when he took office,” she continued. “We are open-eyed about the challenge. that we continue to live under, and that’s why he’s been focused every single day in doing everything possible to get the pandemic under control.”

