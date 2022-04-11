Putin Critic Detained in Moscow Hours After Telling CNN+ Russian Dictator’s Regime ‘Will End Over This War’

A Russian opposition politician was arrested about an hour after he appeared on CNN+ to deliver blistering remarks against President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, who has survived two suspected poisonings at the hands of the Kremlin, predicted that Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine will ultimately lead to his downfall.

“I have absolutely no doubt that the Putin regime will end over this war in Ukraine,” he told Sara Sidner on Monday. “Doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen tomorrow. The two main questions are time and price, and by price I do not mean monetary. I mean the price in human blood and human life, and it has already been horrendous. But the Putin regime will end over this and there will be a democratic Russia after Putin.”

CNN reported that shortly after, Kara-Murza was detained outside his apartment in Moscow. Hedge fund manager Bill Browder, who said he recently had dinner with him, stated Kara-Murza is being held in a “notorious” facility for “illegal detentions” and is being denied access to his lawyer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sidner had asked Kara-Murza if he feared for his life.

“Well, I’m speaking to you from Moscow now,” he replied. “Look, I’m a Russian politician. I have to be in Russia. It’s my home country. The biggest gift we could give – those of us who are in opposition to Putin’s regime – we could give to the Kremlin, we could give up and run. I mean, that’s all they want from us.”

He later added, “You can’t sit somewhere in a faraway safe place and tell people what to do and call on them to go out and demonstrate.”

Kara-Murza served as a pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) funeral in 2018. He and McCain had worked closely on issues regarding Russia, and the senator had personally requested Kara-Murza accompany his casket.

