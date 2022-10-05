Raphael Warnock Completely Dodges Biden Reelection Question When Confronted By CNN

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) completely sidestepped a question Wednesday on whether he thinks President Joe Biden should run for reelection.

CNN’s Manu Raju confronted Warnock with the simple question of whether the 79-year-old Biden should run for reelection and Warnock would only say “too much attention” is paid to politicians.

“Part of the problem in American politics is too much of the conversation is about the politicians,” Warnock told Raju, reporting from Atlanta, Georgia, this week.

The report on Warnock’s Georgia Senate race noted that Republicans are hoping Warnock’s “ties to an unpopular President Biden” will be one of the reasons he loses his Senate seat.

Raju reported the senator said his focus is on his November election where he is going up against Donald Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker. Walker’s campaign has found itself in the middle of a scandal after The Daily Beast published a report that the pro-life Walker previously paid for a woman’s abortion.

Warnock was also confronted about the Walker report by Raju and he sidestepped that question as well.

“Senator, do you believe the Daily Beast story?” Raju asked Warnock at an event.

“I honestly haven’t had a chance to look at it,” Warnock said.

Walker has called the allegations against him a “flat-out lie” and Trump released a statement in support of the candidate.

“Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,” the former president wrote. “Interestingly, I’ve heard many horrible things about his opponent, Raphael Warnock, things that nobody should be talking about, so we don’t. Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct.”

The former NFL star has also reportedly seen a boost in his fundraising since the Daily Beast story broke.

