Herschel Walker Claims Democrats Concocted Story He Paid for an Abortion to Deflect from ‘Inflation’

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker told Sean Hannity Monday night Democrats are behind a report he paid for an alleged former girlfriend to receive an abortion.

The pro-life Republican said a Daily Beast report he paid $700 in 2009 for the procedure is a “lie” that was concocted so Democrats can deflect from issues like “inflation.” Walker claimed the party is afraid he will win his race against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Hannity wasted no time getting to the topic after he welcomed the former college and NFL running back on his show.

“Serious accusations that in 2009 that you paid for an abortion,” Hannity said. “First question, do you know the woman that is making this allegation?

Walker responded:

I have no idea. No idea, but it is a flat-out lie. And now you know how important this seat is. This seat is very important that they’ll do anything to win this seat – lie. Because they want to make it about everything else except what the true problems that we have in this country is. It’s inflation, the border wide open, crime. They don’t want to talk about that, so they’re making up lies because they need this Georgia seat.

Walker encouraged people to donate to his campaign website, and said the report has him feeling “energized.”

Hannity immediately followed up by pressing the former football star for more answers:

Let me ask you this. So, they’re claiming on Sept. 12 of 2009, that the woman has a receipt for an abortion. They’re claiming that five days later, on Sept. 17, you sent a $700 check, and that you sent it in a get-well card. The get-well card, looks like it’s included with your signature in the article. Have you seen it, and is that your signature?

Walker claimed he had not seen the card, and that he routinely sends out get-well cards.

“I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion,” he said. “I never paid for an abortion. It’s a lie.”

Hannity asked, “What about the $700 check? Is there anybody you can remember sending that much money to?”

Walker said he could not recall sending any particular person money, as he is giving by nature.

“I send money to a lot of people,” he said. “That’s what’s so funny.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

