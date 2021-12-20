Rep. Ocasio-Cortez GOES OFF on US Senate: ‘Unconscionable’ How This ‘Old Boy Club’ Operates

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) went OFF on what she derided as an “old boys club” that is the U.S. Senate following Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) revelation that he was a “no” on President Biden’s Build Back Better bill during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

But to reduce her roughly 20-minute appearance on Morning Joe to one simplistic soundbite would do her a great injustice. While she called out Manchin, and to a lesser extent, President J0e Biden’s “trust” in the West Virginia Senator, her appearance was largely focused on how dysfunctional the US Senate operates.

Ocasio-Cortez bonded with host Joe Scarborough, who also served in the House of Representatives, over how seemingly out of touch with the American people many Senators are. AOC says that many refer to the Senate chamber as “private school,” while Scarborough revealed that he and his former colleagues would call them the “House of Lords.”

The Congresswoman then explained out the “people’s house” is often the lone true representation of American democracy, correctly pointing out how the U.S. Senate gives more legislative power to constituents in lesser populated states (seeing as every state gets two Senators) and that the Executive branch is often led by a President who wins the electoral college but loses the popular vote, like former President Donald Trump, for example.

“God forbid they might have to actually show up and stand or sit and actually have to talk and actually live out the threat of their filibuster,” she noted. “It is unconscionable the way the Senate operates. It’s fundamentally undemocratic.”

“What we really need to do is crack down on the Senate which operates like an old boy’s club that has a couple of gals in it that have managed to break through,” she later added. “We need to actually institute some — we need to implement some institutional discipline.”

And so it went. The video above is nine minutes of Ocasio-Cortez making a cogent and rational argument of legislative processes in a manner that will get clicks of support from her fans, and furrowed brows of derision from her detractors.

Watch above via MSNBC.

